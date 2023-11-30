 Big Relief For T-Series Owner Bhushan Kumar As Mumbai Court Drops Rape Charges Against Him
A B summary report is filed when there is no evidence or prima facie case against the accused

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Bhushan Kumar | File photo

A court in Mumbai has dismissed a rape case against Bhushan Kumar, the owner and Managing Director of T-Series. This decision reportedly followed the acceptance of a 'B summary report' filed by the Mumbai police. According to a report in India Today, the Andheri Magistrate court accepted the report on November 9, following which the FIR against Bhushan Kumar has come to an end.

What is B summary report?

It may be noted that a B summary report is filed when there is no evidence or prima facie case against the accused. It is also filed by the police when false cases are filed. Once the report is accepted by court, it leads to the acquittal of the accused.

In this case, the Bombay High Court rejected the closure report filed by the police against Bhushan Kumar in April 2022 and held that "various legal aspects have been compromised" during the investigation.

Bhushan Kumar rape case

According to media reports, an FIR was registered against Bhushan Kumar in July 2021 by DN Nagar police (Mumbai) under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape and cheating.

The complaint reportedly stated that Bhushan Kumar allegedly raped a woman under the pretext of providing her a job in his company.

However, the victim later stated that she made allegations against Bhushan Kumar due to "circumstantial misunderstanding" and is withdrawing them.

Bhushan Kumar is the son of music baron, late Gulshan Kumar, and is married to actor-producer Divya Khosla Kumar. They have a son Ruhaan Kumar.

T-Series is a music record label and film production company founded by Gulshan Kumar, also known as the 'Cassette king', who was shot dead in 1997 in Andheri.

