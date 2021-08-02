'Big designers afraid of big boobs?': Influencer 'body shamed' at Tarun Tahiliani store, says 'never going there again'

Social media personality Dr. Tanaya Narendra, popularly known as Dr. Cuterus on Instagram, has opened up about being 'body shamed' at renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani’s store.

Tanaya, who recently tied the knot, shared pictures from her wedding ceremony and penned a lengthy note on being body shamed.

The influencer said that she wanted to wear a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga since she was 12, but will never go to his store again.

Sharing her experience, Dr. Narendra wrote: "There is SO much pressure on people to lose weight before their wedding - I had that too. Family friends would ask why I wasn’t “dieting” before my wedding (in a span of one month lmao). Some even went out of their way to send me “slimming teas. Bridal stores would body shame (looking at you, Ambawatta @taruntahiliani {yeah, that was a massive shame, because I’d wanted to wear a Tarun T to my wedding since I was 12. Never going there again. [also what’s with these big designers being afraid of big boobs?"

The digital content creator revealed that she later opted for an Anita Dongre lehenga for her wedding.