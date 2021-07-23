'My hips are too big, thighs too thick': Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades opens up on being body shamed

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's ladylove Gabriella Demetriades opened up on being body shamed during her modelling days in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media.

On Thursday, Gabriella interacted with her Instagram followers through a fun Q&A. She answered several questions during the session and also opened up about being body shamed, her postpartum weight loss and more.

A user asked the model, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?"

Replying to the user, she wrote, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."