'My hips are too big, thighs too thick': Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades opens up on being body shamed

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's ladylove Gabriella Demetriades opened up on being body shamed during her modelling days in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media.
On Thursday, Gabriella interacted with her Instagram followers through a fun Q&A. She answered several questions during the session and also opened up about being body shamed, her postpartum weight loss and more.
A user asked the model, "Have you ever struggled with your body confidence/ image? any advice?"
Replying to the user, she wrote, "Yes, sadly the fashion industry wasn't as diverse as it is today. I would be told all the time I'm not tall enough, my hips are too big, my thighs too thick, basically whatever they didn't like. It took me a long time to not place my worth on those things."
Another user asked: "I saw an article which said u lost post preg weight in 12 days. Any tips on that for women out there?"
Demetriades rubbished the claim and said, "No, that's completely not true at all. It took me two years to come back to my original weight. A lot of patience and a lot of hardworking and also enjoying the process. No, it didn't take me 12 days."
Rampal and Gabriella welcomed Arik in July 2019. The 'Paltan' actor had announced Gabriella's pregnancy in April with an adorable post on his Instagram account.
"Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby," Arjun captioned a love-filled picture of himself and Gabriella, in which she can be seen dressed in a gown, sporting her pregnancy bump.
Arik is the third child of Rampal. The actor was earlier married to Mehr Jesia from 1998 to 2018 and the duo has two daughters together - Mahikaa and Myra.
As per media reports, Rampal and Gabriella's romance rumours hit the gossip columns in November 2018. They have attended several media events and made public appearances together.
In January, they again made headlines after reports of their impending wedding made the rounds.
Gabriella, a South African model, and actor, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sonali Cable' in 2014.
Speaking about Arjun Rampal's work front, the actor was last seen in 'Nail Polish' and has movies like 'Dhaakad', 'The Rapist'and 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in the pipeline.
(With ANI inputs)