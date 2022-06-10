Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar to star in comedy-drama series 'Taaza Khabar'

Actor and social media star Bhuvan Bam is set to star in 'Taaza Khabar', a comedy-drama series from Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced Friday.

This one-of-a-kind uplifting series will take viewers on a riveting new ride of a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his life.

Directed by Himank Gaur, the show has been penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. The series marks Bhuvan Bam’s first association with a streaming platform and will see him in an all-new fictional role.

Bhuvan Bam said, “I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story just as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life.”

Following the massive success of their previous show that broke several records, producer Rohit Raj said, “Taaza Khabar is a plunge into a brand new genre and we as a team are always excited to delve into a new space. The script is very exciting and I’m looking forward to presenting a show that can be viewed and enjoyed by all."

Director Himank Gaur said, “Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers.”