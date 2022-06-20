Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat reveals the secret behind Manushi Chhillar's costumes in Samrat Prithviraj

Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat

Meet Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat, the man who has kept the Royalty of Rajputana Poshak alive. He added his touch through his Jaipur-based lifestyle brand Yuvti to Manushi Chhillar’s Poshaks in the recently released film Samrat Prithviraj.

An elated Bhupendra says, “I am blessed to have this opportunity and would like to thank stylist Sanjeev Rajsingh Parmar for entrusting us with such a huge responsibility of bringing a period to life.”

Opening up about his experience of bringing the designs to life in Samrat Prithviraj, Bhupendra shares, “It all began with the stylist of the film Sanjeev Rajsingh Parmar, who visited our store one day in 2016. At that time, he was just doing his research and looking for a brand that understands the importance and authenticity of Rajasthani culture and could bring his vision to life. On his visit, he just observed the process of us creating the Poshak.”

Elaborating further, he adds, “As we took him around the store, he found some designs that he liked, and he was quite assured that we could satisfactorily execute his vision. So the next time he visited was after six months in order to select a few designs and discuss the collaboration, but he did not divulge any details about the movie or its cast. When he got back to us two days later to finalise the outfits, he revealed the name of the movie and details about the cast,” he adds.

Bhupendra is satisfied with the final outcome. “The aim was to incorporate the designs and patterns that take us back to the 12th Century. It was challenging for us to get the authentic vintage vibe. From selecting the right colour to fabric to motifs, we put in our heart and soul to try to take the audiences back to the 12th Century. Every outfit was made by using traditional methods to achieve authenticity. For example, we have used conventional designs of lotus and shapes of pomegranates were used to design the attire. The fabrics were hand-dyed to achieve perfection,” Bhupendra concludes.

His lifestyle brand is the substantial leader in Rajasthani Poshak for the community. Along with exclusive sarees and vibrant suits, Yuvti is dedicated to empowering artisan clusters of women in rural and urban India. Adding royalty and personality through their attires with a dash of authenticity and sustainable style, Yuvti has held a name in the market for more than nine years now.