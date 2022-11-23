e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's cryptic post months after MMS leak: 'Ab mann karta hai...'

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj's cryptic post months after MMS leak: 'Ab mann karta hai...'

The singer, who rose to fame with her viral videos, called herself a 'failure'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 05:42 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj has shared a cryptic post on social media. The singer, who rose to fame with her viral videos, called herself a 'failure' and stated that she could not perform her duties and was confused about how to lead her life further.

On Facebook, Shilpi wrote in Hindi, "I could not do well (1) neither studies (2) nor music… what I was and what I have become, to tell the truth, today I have definitely become a puppet, who does not understand what to do (mother) Only you were the one who warned me, But, now I don’t feel like living in this world, please forgive."

She deleted the post later. However, soon after she had shared the post, fans wondered if it a suicide note and they started reaching out to her.

Shilpi then came LIVE on Facebook to clarify that she is fine and added that she wrote the post as she was not well. According to several media reports, she also assured her fans that she would soon come out with a new song to entertain them.

MMS controversy

Earlier this year, she was in news after a private video of Shilpi was leaked online. Reportedly, the video showed the girl in a compromising position with her alleged boyfriend Vijay Chauhan.

Owing to the controversial nature of the video, Shilpi had asked social media users to stop sharing the video.

On the work front, Shilpi has sung several Bhojpuri songs with Pawan Singh, Pramod Premi Yadav, and Khesari Lal Yadav among others.

Read Also
Watch: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh walks off stage after man showers her with notes during live...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor's 'blood-smeared look' from upcoming film Animal leaked!

Ranbir Kapoor's 'blood-smeared look' from upcoming film Animal leaked!

Sanjana Parmar underlines the qualities every producer must possess

Sanjana Parmar underlines the qualities every producer must possess

Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Rishab Shetty: 'Dislocated both my shoulders while filming Kantara'

Rishab Shetty: 'Dislocated both my shoulders while filming Kantara'

Rohit Shetty's team warns legal action against film critic for fake review of Cirkus trailer

Rohit Shetty's team warns legal action against film critic for fake review of Cirkus trailer