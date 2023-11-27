Bhojpuri Actress Akshara Singh To Join Prashant Kishor's 'Jan Suraj' Campaign, Might Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Patna: Popular Bhojpuri actress and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Akshara Singh is all set to join election strategist Prashant Kishor's campaign 'Jan Suraj' on Monday (November 27). According to media reports, a special event will be held at 3 pm in Patna where the actress will officially announce her decision to step into politics and be inducted into the 'Jan Suraj' movement led by Prashant Kishor. Political observers see the 'Jan Suraj' movement as a precursor to Kishor's political ambitions before the former strategist takes the political plunge in the complex world of Bihar politics.

2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Though Prashant Kishor has largely maintained that his 'Jan Suraj' movement is a social initiative, the timing of Akshara Singh's joining raises speculations that the actress might be fielded as a candidate by Kishor in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Observers also see Akshara's decision as a move in the direction of the actress preparing political ground for herself for bigger things in politics in the future.

Following the footsteps of Bhojpuri stars turned politicians

By joining the Jan Suraj movement, Akshara is following in the footsteps of several Bhojpuri stars who successfully took the political plunge. Notables among them are Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka 'Nirahua.' All three Bhojpuri actors are Member of Parliaments from the BJP.

Akshara's 'Bhojpuri' stardom

Talking of Akshara's stardom, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. She made her acting debut opposite Ravi Kishan in the 2010 action drama 'Satyamev Jayate.'

She has also been a part of projects like Love Marriage, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Dhadkan, Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke, Tabadala and several others. She has also impressed the audience and created a fan base for herself over the years by being a part of several music videos.