Bhayandar: Bajrang Dal members ransack Maxus Cinemas screening 'Pathaan', shout 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans; 9 arrested

A group of youths ransacked the publicity posters of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' movie at Maxus Cinemas in Bhayandar (West) on Sunday. Carrying saffron coloured flags and shouting slogans of Jai Shree Ram and Vande Matram, the unruly mob allegedly owing their allegiance to the local Bajrang Dal outfit gate-crashed into the movie premises and started ransacking the booking office of the multiplex by pelting stones and using bamboo sticks to cause destruction on Sunday afternoon. Six police personnel had been deployed to prevent any type of untoward incident, however all of them were stationed outside the gates of the screening hall on the upper floor when the incident occurred.

Property worth around ₹20,000 damaged

“The mob suddenly appeared from nowhere and started pelting stones and smashing the glass panes which showcased the posters of the movie. Fortunately, nobody was injured but property worth around ₹20,000 was damaged. There was no disruption and shows continue to run as per scheduled screenings,” said an employee attached to management of Maxus Cinemas.

Nine arrested and booked under various sections

The mob had fled even before the police personnel came down. Later, the Bhayandar police arrested nine people for causing damage and creating terror. An offence under sections 143, 147, 149, 332, 427 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the miscreants at the Bhayandar police station. Security has been enhanced outside all theatres which are screening the movie in the twin-city, police said.

Not ruling out more arrests, the police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

