Bharti Singh All Set To Host A Cooking Based Reality Show: Reports

Bharti Singh has gone ahead to be one of the most renowned personalities in the country. Right from her successful stint as a host to her Youtube vlogs, the stand up comedian has made a space for herself in the world of entertainment and needless to say, she is one of the most loved comedians of our times.

While the popular comedian has hosted several successful reality shows from Dance Deewane to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, reports have it that she is all set to return as a host for yet another reality show on Colors TV. According to a report in India Forums, Bharti will be seen hosting a 'cooking based' reality show for Colors. The channel has already started prepping for the show and the first few episodes may see popular faces like Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra as the guests.

The report also states that popular chef Harpal Singh Sokhi will be seen joining the show as a judge. While the launch date of the show is still under the wraps, it will be exciting to see celebrities explore their culinary sides.

On the work front, while Bharti runs a succesful podcast along with husband Harsh Limbachhiya on her Youtube channel, her vlogs too are very popular on the platform. The renowned stand up comedian got married to Harsh Limbachhiya in 2017 and embraced motherhood later in the year 2022.