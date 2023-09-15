 Bharti Singh, Mika Singh & Other Celebs Get Nostalgic As Mumbai Bids Farewell To Non-AC Double-Decker Bus
Celebrities expressed their disappointment and bid goodbye to the beloved double-decker bus

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Several popular celebrities like Mika Singh, Bharti Singh, Kishwer Merchant and others got nostalgic as Mumbai bid farewell to the iconic non-AC double-decker red bus. The last bus ran from Marol Depot at 6:30 am on Friday (September 15).

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of the bus leaving Marol depot. It was decorated with red, white and yellow balloons.

Soon after the video was posted on Instagram, celebrities expressed their disappointment and bid goodbye to the beloved double-decker bus. They also took to the comments section of the post to recall their fond memories of travelling in the bus.

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh commented, "Plssss mat karo end main tho baithi bhi nahi."

Singer Mika Singh wrote, "I have so many memories," and added several red heart emoticons.

On the other hand, actress Shweta Gulati wrote, "There goes our childhood memory," and Kishwer Merchant commented, "Bachpan ki Yaadien , upper deck front seat my favourite."

"Omg what memories," wrote actress Delnaaz Irani, whereas senior actress Nilu Kohli commented, "What an adventure it used to be."

The double-decker buses held a special place in the hearts of Mumbaikars and people have a lot of memories attached to them as it went beyond just a means of transportation.

Double-decker buses ran in Mumbai for an impressive 86 years. It may be noted that the open-deck double-decker buses, also known as sightseeing buses for tourists, will also reportedly disappear from Mumbai streets in the first week of October, 2023.

Red double-decker buses were first introduced in Mumbai's public transport system in 1937.

