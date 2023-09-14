Rekha, Sania Mirza, Babil Khan & Others Ooze Glamour At Mumbai Awards Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023
Bollywood celebs made heads turn as they attended an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The one who stole the limelight was none other than veteran actress Rekha
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The 68-year-old proved age is just a number for her in an ivory fusion dhoti saree and chunky pair of heels
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Ace designer Manish Malhotra was seen accompanying Rekha. He looked dapper in a black ensemble
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher complimented each other in white and blue
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Raashii Khanna opted for unconventional fashion as she wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and a veil
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Babil Khan added a pop of colour to the night in an all-red pant suit
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vaani Kapoor oozed oomph in a yellow halter neck gown
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Manushi Chhillar wore a black corset gown with a dramatic tulle
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Radhika Madan went for a classix abstract floor-length gown
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Tennis legend Sania Mirza too was spotted at the awards night and she even posed with her trophy
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a beautiful pink saree and paired it with chunky jhumkas
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Aparshakti Khurrana turned up in a sage green shirt and blazer paired with white pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Bhagyashree looked stunning in a shimmery black saree
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Raveena Tandon too opted for an all-black look in a dazzling bodycon gown
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Maniesh Paul went for the classic neutral shades as he marked his attendance at the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kubbra Sait made a statement in a boyy-hugging purple tube dress
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Zareen Khan flaunted her curves in a black ensemble with a matching trail
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Randeep Hooda looked handsome in a classic monochromatic look
Photo by Varinder Chawla
