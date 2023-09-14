Rekha, Sania Mirza, Babil Khan & Others Ooze Glamour At Mumbai Awards Show

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 14, 2023

Bollywood celebs made heads turn as they attended an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The one who stole the limelight was none other than veteran actress Rekha

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The 68-year-old proved age is just a number for her in an ivory fusion dhoti saree and chunky pair of heels

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Ace designer Manish Malhotra was seen accompanying Rekha. He looked dapper in a black ensemble

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher complimented each other in white and blue

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raashii Khanna opted for unconventional fashion as she wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and a veil

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Babil Khan added a pop of colour to the night in an all-red pant suit

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor oozed oomph in a yellow halter neck gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Manushi Chhillar wore a black corset gown with a dramatic tulle

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Radhika Madan went for a classix abstract floor-length gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Tennis legend Sania Mirza too was spotted at the awards night and she even posed with her trophy

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a beautiful pink saree and paired it with chunky jhumkas

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Aparshakti Khurrana turned up in a sage green shirt and blazer paired with white pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhagyashree looked stunning in a shimmery black saree

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raveena Tandon too opted for an all-black look in a dazzling bodycon gown

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Maniesh Paul went for the classic neutral shades as he marked his attendance at the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kubbra Sait made a statement in a boyy-hugging purple tube dress

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Zareen Khan flaunted her curves in a black ensemble with a matching trail

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Randeep Hooda looked handsome in a classic monochromatic look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

