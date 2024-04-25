'Bhai Hai Ya Ranveer Singh': Salman Khan Brutally Trolled For His Funky Dragon Ball Z Pants At Heeramandi Premiere

The premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi was held in the city on Wednesday, and among the slew of celebs who marked their attendance was also superstar Salman Khan. And while his entry was enough to send everyone into a tizzy, it was his outfit that stole all the limelight.

Despite the recent firing incident outside his house, Salman did not give the Heeramandi premiere a miss, and he arrived at the venue amid heavy security. Being himself, the actor was seen at his casual best, despite the ethnic theme of the night in tandem with the show's aesthetics.

Salman opted to wear a loose black shirt and he paired it with a funky set of pants, that seem to be his favourite of late. His pants had several anime characters printed on it, including the ones from the much-loved show, Dragon Ball Z.

However, even his ardent fans disapproved of his look this time, and some even went on to compare him with Ranveer Singh, who is known for his jazzy sartorial choices. "Bhai hai ya Ranveer Singh?", a user commented under a video of Salman, while another wrote, "Bhai chapri wali harkat achi nahi lagti.

Some even suggested that the actor must fire his stylist for picking such looks for him.

Meanwhile, Salman's appearance at the Heeramandi premiere was even more special as it officially put an end to all the rumours of feud between the actor and his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director. The rumours of a fallout between the two first went viral after the filmmaker's project Inshallah, which was supposed to star Salman and Alia Bhatt, got abruptly shelved.

However, with Salman attending the premiere of Heeramandi despite his life threat ended the rumours and all seems to be well between the actor and the director.