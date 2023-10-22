Bengali Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee Offers Prayers At Durga Puja Pandal In Kolkata

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Sunday offered prayers at Hazra Park Durgotsab Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata on the occasion of 'Maha Ashtami', the eighth day of Navratri.

Prosenjit wore a white kurta. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses.

The eighth day of the Navratri festival is dedicated to the eighth form of Maa Durga - Maa Mahagauri, a symbol of purity, serenity, and tranquillity.

The festival of Navratri honours the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

Meanwhile, Prosenjit is mostly known for his work in Bengali films. He is the son of famous Bollywood actor Biswajit Chatterjee.

Prosenjit began his acting career as a child actor in Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Chotto Jigyasa,' for which he received the Bengal Film Journalists' Association - Most Outstanding Work of the Year Award. Following that, he appeared in numerous films as a child actor.

He made his Bollywood debut in David Dhawan's 'Aandhiyan.' Apart from a string of other films, he began creating middle-of-the-road cinema with 'Chokher Bali,' which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in her maiden Bengali film and was a critical and economic hit upon release.

He worked with Rituparno Ghosh on Dosar, for which he got the Best Actor Award and the National Film Award - Special Jury Award/Special Mention (Feature Film).

Prosenjit worked with Ghosh again in 2009 for Shob Charitro Kalponik, which starred Bipasha Basu on her Bengali debut and won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

