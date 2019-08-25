'Batla House' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs 75 crore mark

New Delhi: John Abraham's latest outing 'Batla House' continued its winning streak at the box office and crossed the Rs 75 crore mark on its second Saturday.

The film raked in a total of Rs 76.57 crore at the domestic box office. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle. Taran noted that an open week has certainly proved beneficial for the film and Janmasthtami festivities have also aided the flick's business.

The thriller drama is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, officially known as Operation Batla House. The 'Romeo Akbar Walter' actor is portraying the role of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film is written by Ritesh Shah who previously helmed the hit film 'Pink'.

'Batla House' is John and Nikkhil's second collaboration, the two have earlier worked together in 'Salaam-E-Ishq'. Meanwhile, multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', which also released alongside 'Batla House' is doing wonders at the box office. The film has earned a total of Rs 149.31 crore and is inching closer to the Rs 150 crore mark. Both the films released on the occasion of Independence Day.