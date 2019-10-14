Bas Oscar le aana: Farhan Akhtar posts most adorable wish for his sister

New Delhi: As ace director Zoya Akhtar ringed in her 47th birthday on Monday, Farhan's wishes for his sister will surely make your day.

Farhan shared a throwback picture of the brother-sister duo where a naughty Zoya is flaunting a big smile while 'The Sky is Pink' actor is not looking in the direction of the camera.

In the caption, Farhan also jokingly urged his sister to get an Oscar for her film 'Gully Boy' which was recently selected as India's official entry to the coveted awards.

"Happy birthday @zoieakhtar .. may you get all that your heart desires. Bas Oscar le aana.. Love you," he wrote.