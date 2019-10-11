Farhan Akhtar's funny ad-like reaction to girlfriend Shibani's outfit

Farhan Akhtar poked fun about Shibani Dandekar’s outfit in an ad-like reaction. Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram to share a funny reaction to the outfit Shibani wore to the screening of ‘The Sky is Pink’

The famous jingles of washing powder commercials and the funny expressions to exaggerate how white the clothes get is a popular trend in Indian ads. Well Farhan Akhtar had the same reaction when he realised that girlfriend, Shibani’s jacket was whiter than his.

‘Chauk gaye!’

Since they made their relationship public, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been spotted together at a lot of events and also been very active on social media sharing pictures from their bacecations.

The model-host Shibani Dandekar attended a screening of her beaus upcoming movie ‘The Sky Is Pink’.

Shibani Dandekar has worn a white jacket over a black top and ripped jeans while Farhan is dressed in a blue jacket, brown T-shirt and white pants

Farhan posted a snap of him and Shibani from the screening and captioned it, “Iski jacket mere jacket se safed kaise??”(sic) And it totally sounds like one of those washing powder ads.