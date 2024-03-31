'Band Kijiye!': Upset Sara Ali Khan Lashes Out At Paps As They Capture Her While Distributing Food To Needy (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was seen lashing out at the paparazzi on Saturday after they were seen capturing her while she indulged in some charity. The actress distributed food boxes among the poor and the needy on the footpaths of Mumbai and that is when the shutterbugs reached the spot and recorded her.

But this did not go down well with Sara who was seen getting visibly upset and scolding the paparazzi for capturing her in their cameras. "Please mat kijiye, main aap logo se vinti kar kar ke thak chuki hoon. Band kijiye!" she told the paps, who then agreed to her and stopped recording the videos.

Sara kept it casual in an orange crop top and pants and she was seen interacting with the underprivileged women who sat on the footpath and offered them boxes of food.

The actress' reaction received mixed responses from netizens, and while some supported her, others questioned how did the paps reach the exact location if they were not informed by her own PR team.

"She is telling u not to take pictures and videos but still u guys love to invade people's privacy," a user wrote, while another commented, "I can smell this publicity stunt from miles away. You can't fool us".

On the work front, Sara was recently seen in the web film, Ae Watan Mere Watan, in which she played the role of Usha Mehta, a woman who started an underground radio channel during the Indian freedom struggle, to spread the message of unity amongst the people.

She also featured in Murder Mubarak, co-starring Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and others.

The actress will be next seen in Metro...In Dino, opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.