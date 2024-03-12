Sara Ali Khan Looks Chaka Chak In Pink Floral Saree, Here's How Much It Costs

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 12, 2024
Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan, which are scheduled for OTT releases.
Photo Via Instagram
On Tuesday, Sara Ali Khan was seen at National College, Bandra in Mumbai to promote Ae Watan Mere Watan.
For the event, Sara Ali Khan looked stunning as she donned a pink floral saree from the brand Torani.
According to Torani's official website, the saree is called as 'Dil Rang Nigar' and is priced at Rs. 89,500
She captioned the photos: "🌈🦄💕💘"
Sara Ali Khan wore a blush pink thin-strapped blouse from Torani which costs Rs. 19,500
Sara Ali Khan paired it with a potli bag from Torani which costs Rs. RS. 14,500
Sara Ali Khan left her hair open in loose curls and kept her makeup subtle.
