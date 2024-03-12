Disha Patani Turns Up The Heat In A Red Backless Satin Gown With Plunging Neckline

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 12, 2024
Disha Patani recently attended the FEF India Fashion Awards which was held in Mumbai.
Photo Via Instagram
For the event, Disha Patani turned up the heat as she slipped into a red satin gown.
The red satin backless gown worn by the actress was from DEME by Gabriella and was priced at ₹23,000.
The red gown was backless until her waist, which was the highlight of the dress.
The dress featured a deep neck cowl leading to a plunging neckline that reached her torso.
Disha Patani kept her makeup glowy and opted for a nude pink lip shade.
Disha kept her hair tied in a messy high bun.
Disha Patani wore Zara's heels with rhinestones and was priced at ₹4,990.
