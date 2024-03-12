Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Meet Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Who Is Set To Make Her Acting Debut

By: Sachin T | March 12, 2024
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter is all set to make her acting debut with Sandeep Ssingh's The Pride of Bharat-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
In the film, she will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale
Soon after the news of Zanai's acting debut was announced, her cousin, actress Shraddha Kapoor, shared a picture on Instagram to congratulate her
According to media reports, Zanai is actually a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Zanai is also a singer and dancer. She is 23 years old
Zanai started singing when she was 10 years old. In her YouTube bio, she has written, "Guitar, basketball, dance and drama have always been a major part of who I am"
She also described herself as a fashionista and a foodie
Zanai is quite active on Instagram where she often shares pictures and videos with her family members. She has over 105K followers on the photo and video-sharing platform