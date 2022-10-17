Banaras actors Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro felicitated at Manikarnika Film Festival

Sonal Monteiro and Zaid Khan being felicitated by Sanjay Mishra |

Having kickstarted in Karnataka, 'Banaras' the film, has made its presence felt everywhere.

Every film faces challenges during promotions. While 'Banaras' has also faced a few, it must be noted that unique experiences have come in search of the team! And these experiences have made sure that 'Banaras' has been able to reach a sizeable chunk of audiences.

And one amongst these special occasions has been attending the first-ever Manikarnika film festival in Varanasi.

The fest was inaugurated by Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra. Later, the actor has with much love, felicitated the film’s lead pair Zaid Khan and Sonal Monteiro.

Sanjay has spoken wonderful words about the upcoming film and given further encouragement to the team.

The film has been majorly shot in Banaras and the city remains special to Zaid. A love story with time travel as the theme, 'Banaras' has been directed by Jayatirta and produced by National Khan Productions. With music by Ajaneesh Loknath, the movie is set to hit screens on November 4.