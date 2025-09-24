 Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion After On-Stage Injury During North America Tour—PHOTOS
Badshah shared photos showing an eye injury, later revealed as a corneal abrasion for which he underwent surgery. Reportedly, the injury first occurred during his North America tour when something entered his eye mid-performance. Despite discomfort, he continued performing. Doctors confirmed corneal abrasion, advised surgery, and asked him to wear an eye patch for five days.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Rapper-singer Badshah shared a series of photos where his eye appeared visibly injured, though he did not reveal the cause. Reports suggest that he underwent treatment for a corneal abrasion in his left eye. While sharing the photos, Badshah also made a reference to his cameo in the recently released show The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan.

Badshah Undergoes Eye Surgery For Corneal Abrasion

According to Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Badshah’s injury first occurred during the last leg of his ongoing North America tour. During the final show, something went into his eye at the very beginning of his performance, leaving him uncomfortable, but he chose to continue performing until the end.

"The Indian doctor he went to see confirmed that she knew something was wrong as he was rigorously scratching his eyes. It turned out to be corneal abrasion and he underwent routine surgery for the same. The doctor has asked him to wear the patch for five days," the source.

Check it out:

Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Badshah wrote, "Avtar ji ka mukka hit karta hai jaisee."

On the work front, the Jugnu singer was on his The Unfinished Tour in the United States, which began in Virginia on September 5, 2025, and concluded in Chicago on September 20, 2025.

