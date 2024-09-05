Badshah On Honey Singh's Comeback To Music Industry: 'Maa Baap Ka Baccha Vapas Aaya Hai'

Indian rapper and music producer Badshah recently talked about the comeback of Yo Yo Honey Singh amid their 15-year-long feud. The two have been pioneers in the Indian music scene and have clashed since Badshah previously claimed that he wrote Honey Singh's songs.

Honey Singh, known for his chart-topping hits, has made a comeback with his album Glory. His return has sparked enthusiasm among fans and industry insiders. Badshah spoke about his comeback and, while talking to Musical Satans, he said, "When he came back to the scene, I was happy for his parents, ki maa baap ka baccha vapas aaya hai. Ye sab aa jayega, ye sab aane jane wali cheezein hai, ye jisne bhagwan ne jisko dena hai, apki kismat ki cheez aapse koi nahi le saktha.

A few days ago, during an interview with The Lallantop, Honey Singh was asked about his long feud with Badshah and whether it bothers him. To which he responded, "Narazgi apno mai hoti hai, client se thodi na hoti hai. He was just a client to me."

While Badshah believes that Honey was like a brother to him, the only problem they have is that Honey never considered him as one. "Voh bhai tha mera yaar, ab mujhe lagta hai ki sach mai tha jo cheeze hui, that was the whole point of conflict, and the time we spent together was wonderful. Chaiye voh ek tilasm mein bhi jee raha tha mere liye toh sahi tha. Even I thought he was brother, but conflict hi toh yehi tha ki bhai ki tarah treat nahi kiya," he stated.

On the work front, Y Yo Honey Singh has returned with Glory. Just after its release, Millionaire from the album Glory was trending at number 1 on YouTube.

His album Glory has songs such as Millionaire, Jatt Mehkma, High on Me, Fuck Them, Bonita, Hide It, Malamaal, Rounds N Ring, Lapata, Payal, Caliente, 6 AM, Majnoonh, Sheeshe Wali Chuni, Shamaan De Vele, Beeba, Chhori, and Rap God.

On the other hand, Badshah's last track was an ultimate party banger Gore Gore Mukhde Pe from Ishq Vishk Rebound.