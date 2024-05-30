Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's Film

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date: Everything About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch | A screengrab from the trailer

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film was released on the auspicious occasion of Eid and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. After its run in the theatres, it is now set to release online in June 2024.

Release date and platform of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The action thriller is scheduled to drop on OTT on June 6, 2024. Audiences can enjoy watching the movie on Netflix.

Plot

The film revolves around two soldiers who embark on a mission to save the country when they get to know that an Indian convoy with secret weapons and explosives got stolen by a masked man by killing numerous soldiers with the aim of leading anarchy in the country. Will these soldiers be able to stop him and save India? Or will they get entangled in the web of doomsday? The film answers these questions.

Cast

The film features Akshay Kumar as Captain Firoz, Tiger Shroff as Captain Rakesh, Prithviraj Sukumaran as Dr Kabir, Manushi Chhillar as Captain Misha, Sonakshi Sinha as Captain Priya Dixit, Ronit Roy as Colonel Adil Shekhar Azad, Mustafa Askari as Bashir, Rohed Khan, Trisha Bisht, Sapan Chaudhary, Roshan Shanbhag as Mr Naved and Zina Ida, among others.

All about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The action drama is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and written by Suraj Gianani and Ali Abbas Zafa. It is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Ali Abbas Zafar under AAZ Films and Pooja Entertainment. Marcin Laskawiec did the cinematography and Steven H Bernard did the editing of the film.