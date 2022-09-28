e-Paper Get App
Babli Bouncer: Makers share Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar's BTS footage - watch video

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Babli Bouncer stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
After receiving tremendous response on the fun family entertainer ‘Babli Bouncer,’ the makers of the film released the exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the film.

The video gives a glimpse of how lead actress Tamannaah Bhatia prepared for her role in the film.

"Babli ki kahaani jaan li? Ab @tamannaahspeaks ki tayyari bhi dekh lo in this exclusive behind-the-scenes straight from the sets of Babli Bouncer," read the caption of the post.

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, 'Babli Bouncer' is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

'Babli Bouncer' is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

