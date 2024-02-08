Baba Siddique, Mumbai Politician, Who Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, share a close bond and friendship that has seen its fair share of ups and downs over the years. Their friendship dates back to the early days of their careers in the Indian film industry in the 1990s. They appeared together in films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and more. Their friendship seemed quite strong during this period, and they were often seen together at various parties and film events.

However, things turned sour between the superstars in 2008 after they attended Katrina Kaif's birthday party in Mumbai. It is said that Shah Rukh and Salman had a heated argument and, apparently, Katrina and Shah Rukh's wife, Gauri Khan, had to intervene for the actors to not get physical. It is not known what led to their argument and post that incident, they avoided seeing each other face to face.

End of SRK-Salman's cold war

Their cold war ended in 2013 at Ex-Minister Baba Siddique's famous annual Iftaar party. There, Shah Rukh and Salman greeted and hugged each other. Within no time, photos and videos of the actors' reunion went viral, making their fans emotional.

All these years, Baba Siddique is credited for having the power to rekindle their friendship. According to media reports, after the party, Salman went to shoot for Bigg Boss Season 6 and on the other hand, Shah Rukh had dinner with Salman's father, Salim Khan.

The moment while salman was going to hug Shah Rukh Khan in Baba Siddique's iftar party in july this year... pic.twitter.com/LAdRDBzb30 — Agniswar Banerjee (@AgniswarBanerje) September 30, 2013

Over the years, Shah Rukh and Salman have publicly expressed their fondness and respect for each other on multiple occasions. Their friendship seems to have matured over time, with both actors acknowledging the importance of their bond and downplaying past differences. Fans of both stars often celebrate their camaraderie and eagerly anticipate any collaborations or appearances they may have together.

Baba Siddique's Bollywood connection

Every year, Baba Siddique hosts an Iftaar party in Mumbai and several Bollywood and TV celebrities grace the bash. While Salman always makes it a point to attend the party with his family members, Shah Rukh was seen in the 2002 dinner bash.

Baba Siddique is also known for his involvement in various social causes and philanthropic work. He also makes headlines for attending parties and events hosted by B-Town celebrities.

On Thursday (February 8), Baba Siddique announced his resignation from the Congress party. He stated that his journey with the party started as a young teenager back in 1977 and lasted for a long 48 years. However, even after his exit, his son Zeeshan remains to be the MLA of the Bandra East constituency in Mumbai.