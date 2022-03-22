Baba Nirala to Himmat Singh and more, THESE are the top four most popular characters from your favourite OTT shows

The OTT space has given us some of the most impactful and powerful characters to cherish, and people can’t wait to see them on screen yet again. The Free Press Journal handpicks the four most favourite characters, which are highly anticipated in the upcoming parts of their shows.

Himmat Singh — Special OPS

Talking about a raw agent and not having Kay Kay Menon’s Himmat Singh of Special OPS is impossible. The character shared a strong bond with the audience with his nuance in both seasons, making the third the most anticipated.

Guddu Pandit — Mirzapur

Advertisement

Ali Fazal breathed life into Guddu Pandit of Mirzapur. Bold, powerful, and yet deeply emotional, everyone rooted for the character’s win in the revenge drama. Guddu’s flamboyance and emotional bandwidth connected with the viewers, and how! Well, we are psyched to watch his next moves in Mirzapur S3.

Karan Mehra — Made in Heaven

Advertisement

Karan Mehra, played by Arjun Mathur, is one of the most sensitively crafted characters in a web series. He had a resonance value that instantly makes one understand his emotions, struggle, and happiness. Left at a cliffhanger, fans are eager to watch what Karan does in Made In Heaven season 2.

Baba Nirala — Aashram

The comeback project of Bobby Deol became an instant hit among the audience, owing to his on-point character of Baba Nirala. Already out with two seasons, the makers are gearing for the third, much to the excitement of countless fans.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:33 AM IST