Baahubali 2 producer reacts to Pathaan beating the film at the box office: 'I am happy it was SRK'

Baahubali 2 producer reacts to Pathaan breaking their record |

Ever since SRK starrer Pathaan has released in theatres, it has been continuously making and breaking several records at the box office. An interesting thing is that the actor has finally defeated Baahubali 2 actor Prabhas, becoming the highest grossing actor in the entertainment industry.

As we all know, Pathan crossed the collections of the Baahubali 2 Hindi dubbed version a couple of days ago. SRK certainly deserves praise for this, which is no doubt why his fans are heaping mountains of praise on him for his strong return to movies after almost 4 years.

While the actor's fans, family, and friends from the industry are celebrating his big win, the producer of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 has also responded to the development, praising the actor. He expressed his pleasure at SRK being the one to break their record.

Baahubali 2 producer’s reaction to Pathaan breaking their film’s record

The producer of this Prabhas starrer congratulated SRK for his achievement and stated that he was glad that it was none other than SRK who defeated them. He also said that records are meant to be broken and that it was going to happen someday.

Check out his tweet here:

As per the latest position, Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film, followed by Baahubali 2 (Hindi), KGF2 (Hindi), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

Shah Rukh Khan: Upcoming Projects

After the success of Pathaan, King Khan is all set to entertain his audience with another action thriller, Jawan. It also stars South Indian actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides this, he will also be seen in another film, Dunki. It is being said that Bigg Boss 16 famed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and rapper MC Stan have been approached for the film. Taapsee Pannu is going to play the female lead in Dunki.