B-Town poses with Hermès bags; no surprise then that company reports a 55% jump in profits

A well-known range of bags in the fashion industry, Hermès has garnered quite a reputation amongst the B-town celebrities.

A luxury accessory, introduced in the 1980s, the bag became a symbol of exclusivity owing to its high price and a notorious waiting list of approximately two years. This means you cannot enter a Hermès store and just pick a bag on the spot.

One of the most famous ones from the range being The Birkin aka Birkin is made using leather and is named after singer and English actress, Jane Brirkin.

Bollywood celebrities have been spotted with this exclusive accessory time and again at quite a few occasions.