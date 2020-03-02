B-Town poses with Hermès bags; no surprise then that company reports a 55% jump in profits

A well-known range of bags in the fashion industry, Hermès has garnered quite a reputation amongst the B-town celebrities.
A luxury accessory, introduced in the 1980s, the bag became a symbol of exclusivity owing to its high price and a notorious waiting list of approximately two years. This means you cannot enter a Hermès store and just pick a bag on the spot.
One of the most famous ones from the range being The Birkin aka Birkin is made using leather and is named after singer and English actress, Jane Brirkin.
Bollywood celebrities have been spotted with this exclusive accessory time and again at quite a few occasions.
According to Bollywood Life, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted carrying a Hermès Birkin bag worth approximately INR 13 lakhs (13,31,794 to be precise), when she returned to Mumbai after a family vacation this January.
Not only Bebo, Shilpa Shetty Kundra also made it to the headlines when she was spotted at the airport carrying a Hermès Birkin bag, the cost of which was well above INR 10 laks.
Well, Kareena has been spotted carrying a different bag under the same label at a lunch with Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora. Actress Kangana was also seen carrying a black one while entering the airport.
Nita Ambani, wife of India's richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, was clicked with the Kapoor sisters, carrying one of the most desirable handbags, the Hermès Himalaya Birkin. It has been reported to cost a little over 2.6 crores, crafted from Nile crocodile hide and has more than 200 diamonds encrusted on it.
With these star continuing to pose with their bags, it comes as no surprise that the Indian unit of Hermes International has reported an about 55% increase in net profit at Rs 18.7 crore for fiscal 2019 on revenue from operations of Rs 109.6 crore.
