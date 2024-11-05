Azaad Teaser: Abhishek Kapoor’s Action-Packed Film Introduces Aaman Devgan & Rasha Thadani With Ajay Devgn In Powerful Role

The much-awaited teaser of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani's debut film, Azaad, was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (November 5). Featuring Ajay Devgn in a powerful role, the teaser gives a glimpse of the upcoming big-screen adventure and promises a thrilling cinematic experience.

Introducing Aaman and Rasha, Azaad also features Ajay Devgn in a gripping and powerful role, alongside Diana Penty. This big screen adventure is set to introduce audiences to an entirely new cinematic world, seamlessly blending action, drama, and adventure in Kapoor's unique style.

The one-minute-fourty seven-second-long teaser begins with a voiceover telling the legendary story of Maharana Pratap and his trusted horse, Chetak. Ajay's character is then seen in a battle alongside his horse. When Aaman wonders if he will ever find his own horse, the voice reassures him, "Toh fir woh tumhe dhoondh lega."

The teaser also gives a glimpse of the strong bond between Aaman's character and his horse. The intriguing video further shows several intense battle scenes as Aaman rides into war with Ajay by his side.

While Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha plays a character from a royal family, actress Diana Penty will be seen playing the role of Ajay’s love interest in Azaad.

Sharing the teaser on social media, the makers wrote, "Harr jung mein, harr bahadur yodha ke saath, ek wafadaar ghoda zaroor raha hai."

Known for introducing fresh faces and delivering celebrated films like Kai Po Che, Kedarnath, Rock On, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Abhishek Kapoor has continued his legacy of creating unforgettable cinematic experiences with Azaad.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad is set to deliver a cinematic adventure on a grand scale, bringing audiences an action packed big screen experience. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens in January 2025, promising an epic start to the new year.