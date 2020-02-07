Ayushmann's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' co-star Jitendra Kumar reveals he discussed homosexuality with the actor 10 years ago as a fan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saaavdhan will see the two actors fall in love with each other. The film marks Jitendra's debut in Bollywood. However, before becoming Ayushmann's co-star, there was a time when Jitendra posed alongside Ayushmann as a fan.

When Jitendra was studying in IIT Kharagpur he had posed for a photograph with Ayushmann. A collage picture, which juxtaposes the older picture with a still from the upcoming film, is getting viral. The picture was shared by Jitendra Kumar as his Instagram post.