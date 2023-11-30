Ayushmann Khurrana Says His Song Nindiya From The Railway Men Is A 'Heartfelt Tribute To Bravery Of People'

Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice to the recently released cover of 'Nindiya' from the series 'The Railway Men', and he called it a "heartfelt tribute" to the bravery, courage and the ability of people.

He said, "When I was watching the series, apart from the fact that it was brilliantly made, what stayed with me is how it instilled hope in me. While we all are aware of the tragedy and its aftermath, the indomitable human spirit moved me. 'Nindiya', in the series, encapsulated the emotions through two young children at the railway platform."

"This is my heartfelt tribute to the bravery, courage and the ability of people to face the darkest of hours and rebuild themselves from scratch. This show and this track 'Nindiya' hold a special place in my heart," added the 'Vicky Donor' actor.

'Nindiya' (Reprise) is an ode to the undying human spirit and the determination to overcome any difficult situation.

The series is set against the backdrop of the Bhopal gas leak tragedy. It showcases the unshakeable courage of the employees of Indian Railways and their efforts to save countless lives during the city's darkest hours.

In the late hours of December 2, 1984, methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the Union Carbide Corporation.

The gas disaster is considered the world's worst industrial tragedy. Over 3,000 people died within days of the gas leak and more in the later years with many families suffering health consequences. Survivors and their families have said they have struggled with health problems such as cancer and respiratory, immune and neurological disorders.

'The Railway Men', which was created under the banner of YRF Entertainment, is streaming on Netflix from November 18.