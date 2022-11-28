Ayushmann Khurrana on dancing with Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi in An Action Hero, 'My bucket list got fulfilled'

Malaika Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nora Fatehi | MALAIKA PIC CREDIT: Pic: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial AYUSHMANN PIC CREDIT: Pic: Viral Bhayani NORA PIC CREDIT: Pic: Instagram/norafatehi

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film is An Action Hero. In it, he will be seen dancing with Malaika Arora in the song Aap Jaisa Koi and with Nora Fatehi in Jehda Nasha.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to dance with two of the biggest dancing stars of India - Malaika and Nora in my upcoming release An Action Hero. They are stunningly gorgeous performers and they are also beautiful human beings. I had the best time working with them for these dance numbers which I hope will be loved by audiences across the country,”Ayushmann says.

He adds, “Essaying the role of a superstar from the Hindi film industry has been a fun ride for me as I not only got to do some hardcore action in the film but also got to dance with these sensational dancers who have got everyone hooked with their incredible talent.”

Ayushmann concludes, “I have tried to match steps with them and this experience will be forever memorable for me because I have danced my heart out for the first time in a film and had so much fun! Dancing like this in my films was part of my bucket list for sure and I’m amazed that it got fulfilled with Malaika and Nora.”

The rollercoaster thriller is set to release on December 2.