Ayushmann Khurrana flies trainer to Chandigarh to achieve desired physique for upcoming film

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently in Chandigarh undergoing intense training sessions to become a cross-functional athlete and has been keeping away from social media. Now, the sources confirmed that the actor has flown his personal trainer Rakesh Udiyar too to Chandigarh to achieve his desired physique.

A trade source said, "Ayushmann has been extremely regimented about his training routine and he has now flown his trainer Rakesh to Chandigarh so that he can achieve the physique for the film. It's literally a race to the finish now. Rakesh understands Ayushmann thoroughly, having worked with him for years and he has been extremely clued in about this film's look. Ayushmann has to flaunt a certain physique on the screen that he has never attempted and Rakesh has been guiding him through the journey." The source added, "Rakesh was previously training him virtually given the pandemic but now Ayushmann has flown him to Chandigarh. After self-quarantining and going through the COVID-19 test which has come negative, Rakesh is pushing Ayushmann to pump iron through face to face sessions. The next few weeks will be excruciating for him but as the saying goes no pain, no gain! Ayushmann is hell-bent on getting a certain physique and Rakesh understands his intention. He will push him hard to ensure that Ayushmann gets the body he wants to make audiences believe that he can be a cross-functional athlete." When contacted, his trainer Rakesh confirmed the story by saying, "Yes, I'm in Chandigarh right now. Training is underway." He, however, did not divulge any more details on the same.

In addition to prepping for his film, the 'Shubh Mangal Savdhaan' actor recently joined hands with UNICEF and has joined them as a celebrity advocate for ending violence against children in India Earlier this week, Ayushmann also featured on TIME 100's most influential people' list 2020. He was the only Indian actor featured on the list alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sundar Pichai CEO of Google, London-based Indian-origin doctor Ravindra Gupta and Bilkis - Dadi of Shaheen Bagh.