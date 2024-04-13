Ayesha Jhulka Approaches Bombay HC Seeking Justice For Pet Dog Rocky 4 Years After Mysterious Death

Veteran Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka has reportedly approached the Bombay High Court to seek justice for her pet dog Rocky who was allegedly killed by her caretaker Ram Andre in September 2020. The six-year-old dog was mysteriously found dead at the actress' bungalow in Lonavala.

According to several media reports, the caretaker had informed the actress that the dog died by sinking in the water tank. However, suspecting foul play, the actress sent the body of the dog for post-mortem. The autopsy report that revealed that the dog died of suffocation and strangling and it wasn't a case of drowning.

The actress had filed an FIR against Andre on September 17, 2020. Shortly afterward, he reportedly confessed to the police that he had strangled the dog while intoxicated.

Andre was arrested on September 25, 2020, and subsequently sent to jail. However, he was granted bail just two days later.

A chargesheet was filed in January 2021, involving allegations against Andre. But the case has been dragged on in the magistrate court in Pune for four years.

Read Also Ayesha Jhulka explains why she allowed Akshay Kumar to spit water on her face in 'Khiladi'

As per news reports, Ayesha Jhulka's plea stated that even after four years, the trial in the case has not commenced as the Magistrate court is yet to take cognisance of the chargesheet. She additionally lodged a complaint with the Directorate of Prosecution in Mumbai, alleging that the public prosecutor had not taken appropriate steps to conduct the trial.

With no progress in the case, the actress eventually filed a plea in the HC.

Ayesha Jhulka has featured in films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, Khiladi, Chachi 420, Kurbaan, Waqt Humaara Hai and many more. She made a comeback and OTT debut with director Tanuja Chandra’s Hush Hush in 2022.