Avatar Re-Release Box Office: James Cameron's film earns over Rs 240 crore globally

With this weekend's box office figures, 'Avatar' has widened its lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.85 billion worldwide.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 26, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
It’s been 13 years that 'Avatar' hit the theatres and it has been one of the biggest cinematic experiences given to the audiences in the history of cinema globally.

Fans are still in awe with the world that James Cameron built and are flocking to theatres yet again to watch the film on the big screen.

Earning 30 million USD worldwide, Avatar has become the biggest re-release post the pandemic. With this weekend's box office figures, 'Avatar' has widened its lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.85 billion worldwide.

Furthermore, in India, with the success of National Cinema Day and the decision by the producers to keep the pricing low during first four days of Navratri, 'Avatar' is expected to do exceedingly well on the box office in the coming week.

