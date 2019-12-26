Atul Khatri wonders if Modi’s 'Maybach glasses come free with the car', Kubbra Sait has epic reply

On Thursday, PM Modi rued that he couldn’t catch the solar eclipse because it was cloudy but it was eyewear that became the talk of town.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users claimed that they were Maybach glasses worth at least Rs 1.6 lakhs.

A Congress SM worker wrote: “AAP CHRONOLOGY SAMAJHIYE. First, there will be a solar eclipse & I will watch it with my $1,995 Maybach luxury sunglasses. Second, there will be a huge outrage by Urban Naxals. Finally, will auction my glasses which my crony from Gujarat will buy. Hum Toh Fakir Aadmi hai Jhola..”

Meanwhile comedian Atul Khatri wondered whether it came free with the car. He wrote: “So does these sunglasses come free with the Maybach car or you have to buy separately? A friend wants to know #Jhola #Fakeer”

To this Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait replied: “You can buy separately. I bought them. I also paid a lot of tax. Just saying.”