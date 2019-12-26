From Call of Duty to PUBG: 2019's top mobile games in India

India has witnessed a massive rise in mobile gaming. Especially in 2019, where the current mobile gaming market is reportedly valued at $890 million. Believed to increase in the coming months, the numbers are not a surprise thanks to easy accessibility to smartphones.
Battle Royale games have dominated the market this year with the likes of PUBG Mobile. Another game, Call of Duty: Mobile marked over a 100 million downloads in just one week of its release out of which 13 million downloads were from India.
Let us discuss some of the top mobile games in India in 2019.
1. PUBG Mobile
PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) Mobile took over the Indian mobile gaming market with a storm. A Battle Royale game, PC sensation at first, where 100 players drop in an island and are left to survive. Moreover, the island shrinks to bring survivors closer on the action. The winner is the last person standing and is awarded with PUBG's remarkable phrase 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. The makers keep adding seasonal themes which keeps the player attracted to the game.
2. Call of Duty: Mobile
The legacy of Call of Duty (COD) is known best for its First Person Shooter (FPS) feature. Mostly a console based game, the mobile version is a good option for gamers unable to play on a console. The game brings about a nostalgia to players who have played previous COD classics with a resemblance in maps and guns.
3. Clash Royale
Developed and Published by Supercell, Clash Royale is a strategic realtime player vs player (PVP) game which requires the player to attack the enemy tower and defend their own at the same time. With it's initial release in 2016, Clash Royale is still a widely played game among Indians.
4. Clash of Clans
Another game under Supercell, Clash of Clans is also a strategic game which allows a player to build their own base and form a clan with other players only to battle it out against others. A huge sensation in the first half of the decade, Clash of Clans is still widely played with the makers adding new features every now and then to keep its players attracted.
5. 8 Ball Pool
A classic pool game for the casual players looking to have a good time but be careful as players tend to get competitive to take all the winnings for themselves. Developed by Miniclip, 8 ball pool was released in 2010. Surprisingly, the game is still massively played all around the world let alone India and is regarded as the biggest multiplayer game on mobile with over 500 million downloads.
6. Candy Crush Saga
Remember when you checked Facebook only to find an invitation to play Candy Crush Saga? Initially released in 2012 as a Facebook game, Candy Crush made it's way to smartphones. A free to play puzzle game which tends to cause an addiction. Candy Crush Sage still remains as one of the most religiously played games.
Other mobile games that are widely popular in India are Angry Birds, Ludo King, Temple Run and Subway Surfers. These games took the market with a storm at the time of their release but have slowly declined as years have passed. Nevertheless, some players still play these games for the fun of it.
Another notable mention is Fortnite. A PC game intitially, which later made it's way to console and now mobile. Similar to PUBG, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents. However, the game was unable to make a mark on Indian gamers in the predominant market of PUBG.
Is your favourite game on the list?
