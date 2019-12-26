From Call of Duty to PUBG: 2019's top mobile games in India

India has witnessed a massive rise in mobile gaming. Especially in 2019, where the current mobile gaming market is reportedly valued at $890 million. Believed to increase in the coming months, the numbers are not a surprise thanks to easy accessibility to smartphones.

Battle Royale games have dominated the market this year with the likes of PUBG Mobile. Another game, Call of Duty: Mobile marked over a 100 million downloads in just one week of its release out of which 13 million downloads were from India.

Let us discuss some of the top mobile games in India in 2019.

1. PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground (PUBG) Mobile took over the Indian mobile gaming market with a storm. A Battle Royale game, PC sensation at first, where 100 players drop in an island and are left to survive. Moreover, the island shrinks to bring survivors closer on the action. The winner is the last person standing and is awarded with PUBG's remarkable phrase 'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner'. The makers keep adding seasonal themes which keeps the player attracted to the game.