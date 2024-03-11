Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Award Show In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'What Was The Need?' (WATCH)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Jawan director Atlee reunited at an award show in Mumbai on Sunday (March 10). Atlee won the award for the Best Director which was presented to him by actress Rani Mukerji. Several pictures and videos of Atlee have been doing the rounds on social media.

In one of the now-viral videos, the filmmaker is seen touching Shah Rukh's feet soon after his name was announced as the winner. Shah Rukh and Atlee twinned in black outfits.

Before going on stage to collect the award, Atlee touched Shah Rukh's feet and they shared a tight hug. Take a look at their video here:

Soon after the video was posted by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, netzines had varied opinion. While fans lauded Atlee's humble and down-to-earth nature, others said that touching Shah Rukh's feet was not needed.

"Khud k talent pe bharosa rakhna chaiye, don’t freaking touch anyone’s feet, no one is God," a user commented. Another wrote, "Indian award show 😂😂😂😂😂 equal to comedy circus."

"Bujurg ke pair chuna jaroori hai," a user wrote whereas another comment read, "What was the need for him to fall on his feet..? He should fall to our south Indian director."

It may be mentioned that Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for Jawan.

The event was star-studded as several celebrities like Shah Rukh, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rani Mukerji among others.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan revolves around Azad Rathore (played by Shah Rukh), a jailer who transforms into a vigilante and assembles a team of six women to combat corruption while addressing socio-political issues.

He is also on a quest to find his presumed-dead father and portrays a double role, including his father, Vikram Rathore. Nayanthara plays the role of a cop assigned to track down this vigilante, while Vijay Sethupathi portrays the ruthless antagonist. Deepika Padukone takes on the roles of both Shah Rukh's mother and wife.

Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Sunil Grover among others. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.