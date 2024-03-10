Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Black; Ankita Lokhande, Ayushmann Khurrana Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 10, 2024

On Sunday night, the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai, and several celebrities were seen in attendance.

Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Randeep Hooda wore a navy blue suit over a shirt and paired it with matching pants.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey arrived in a black satin backless dress.

Looking dapper as ever, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his million-dollor smile as he posed on the red carpet. 

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, actress Saiee Manjrekar, wore an one-shoulder black cut-out dress.

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, wore a golden saree at the red carpet.

Ayushmann Khurrana donned a silver suit.

Sanjana Sanghi was seen in an off-shoulder polkta dot dress.

Bobby Deol, who was last seen in Animal, wore a printed black suit.

