Zee Cine Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Black; Ankita Lokhande, Ayushmann Khurrana Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 10, 2024
On Sunday night, the Zee Cine Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai, and several celebrities were seen in attendance.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Randeep Hooda wore a navy blue suit over a shirt and paired it with matching pants.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar actress Shalini Pandey arrived in a black satin backless dress.
Looking dapper as ever, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his million-dollor smile as he posed on the red carpet.
Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, actress Saiee Manjrekar, wore an one-shoulder black cut-out dress.
Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, wore a golden saree at the red carpet.
Ayushmann Khurrana donned a silver suit.
Sanjana Sanghi was seen in an off-shoulder polkta dot dress.
Bobby Deol, who was last seen in Animal, wore a printed black suit.
