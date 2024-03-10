Best Airport Looks Of The Week: From Deepika Padukone To Sara Ali Khan

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 10, 2024
Bollywood celebrities flaunt some amazing looks and experiment with their fashion sense at the airport. We bring to you a list of the best-dressed celebrity looks from the airport by stars like Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and more.
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore Max Mara's Gianna cashmere sweater and Gianvito Rossi's leather Chester ankle boots
Ananya Panday woreJacquemus's beige bodysuit and carried Dior's small book tote.
Alia Bhatt is seen wearing BODE's map shirt and Gucci's geometric-shaped frame sunglasses.
Sara Ali Khan wore The Bae Club's Lioness- Butterfly Corset and Butterfly Cargo Pant in Pale Bale.
Vaani Kapoor is seen wearing Acne Studios - Baggy Jeans in Antracite Blue and paired it with basic white tank top.
