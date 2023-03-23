Atif Aslam, wife Sarah Bharwana welcome baby girl; singer shares FIRST photo

Atif Aslam, wife Sarah Bharwana welcome baby girl | Instagram/ Atif Aslam

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam shared a happy news on Thursday with his fans. Aslam and his wife Sarah welcomed a baby girl to their family on March 23. He also shared a first glimpse of the "new queen" of his heart. The couple has named their baby girl Halima.

The singer shared a dreamy picture on his Instagram concealing his daughter's eyes with a sticker.

He captioned, "Finally the wait is over. The new queen of my heart has arrived ♥️ Both baby and Sarah are fine Alhamdulilah. Please do remember us in your prayers."

He further wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak from Halima Atif Aslam."

Netizens congratulate couple

Soon after the singer shared the happy news, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Singer Stebin Ben wrote, "Sending love ❤️ Congratulations." On the other hand, actor Sharad Malhotra commented, "Mabrouk 💕"

Atif and Sarah Bharwana's love story

It was love at first sight for Atif. He saw Sarah at his college campus and immediately fell in love. Even though their families were aware of their relationship, they reportedly waited for eight years to turn things around. In 2012, they made their relationship official.

The couple got married in 2013 and have two sons together. Halima is their third child. Their older son Ahad was born in 2014 and younger son in 2019.