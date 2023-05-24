Asur 2 First Look: Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti return in this tempting crime-thriller (WATCH)

After leaving fans on the edge of their seats with a gripping first season, the highly anticipated second season of the popular web series Asur is set to make its debut.

Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti will once again take the lead in this thrilling tale of suspense, mythology, and intrigue. Asur 2 is scheduled to stream exclusively on JioCinema starting from June 1.

Ending the first season on a cliffhanger, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the continuation of the captivating narrative.

What’s in Asur 2 First Look Video?

The first look promo, unveiled today, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming storyline, combining elements of mythology and forensic science.

Judging from the promo, it appears that season 2 will take audiences on a rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and adrenaline-inducing thrills as the enthralling sur-asur saga continues.

About the series

The second season of Asur delves deeper into the world of forensic science and explores the mysticism of ancient Indian mythology.

Asur 2 boasts a stellar cast, with Arshad Warsi reprising his role as Dhananjay Rajput and Barun Sobti returning as Nikhil Nair.

Joining them are talented actors including Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, and others. This ensemble cast is expected to deliver exceptional performances, further enhancing the gripping narrative of the series.

It aims to take viewers on an immersive journey through the uncharted territories of these captivating realms. JioCinema will stream all episodes of Asur season 2 live and for free, providing audiences with easy access to this highly anticipated series.