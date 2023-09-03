#AskSRK: 10 Best Answers By Shah Rukh Khan Ahead Of Jawan Release | Photo Via Instagram.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated film, Jawan, which will hit the big screens on September 7, 2023. Directed by Atlee, it features Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen making a special appearance in the movie.

Now, ahead of the film's release, Shah Rukh conducted a #AskSRK session on X, formerly known as Twitter and asked all the questions related to Jawan.

Here are our top 10 best replies from Shah Rukh Khan.

1. A fan asked Shah Rukh which is his son AbRam's favourite song from Jawan, to this, he replied, "There’s a beautiful Lori in the film. Otherwise my favourite is Chaleya…and the film version of Not Ramaiyya VastaVaiya #Jawan"

2. When asked him the sequel of Jawan, Shah Rukh said, "Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan."

3. A netizen also asked the Chak De India actor to give a spoiler of the film, to this, he said, "Just don’t miss the beginning please. Be on time…#Jawan."

4. Shah Rukh Khan gave a befitting to a netizen who questioned Jawan's advance booking and said, "Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan."

5. A fan also asked Shah Rukh Khan for free tickets to watch Jawan with his girlfriend, during an #AskSRK session. He wrote, “Don’t be cheap in romance go and buy the ticket…and take her with you."

6. Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh said, "#Jawan is a mix of mass and international class in terms of action. With some really cool. Background music!"

7. Another user asked, "Sir mere bacche nahi horahe doctor ne bola hai #jawan ka climax dekhne ke baad hojayega please help #AskSRK. The actor wrote, "Nahi bhai Climax main guarantee kar sakta hoon….Conception toh God hi denge!!!"

8. Shah Rukh was also asked on why he wears sunglasses at night. To this, he said, "As I have said before….the Sun never stops shining on me with God’s grace."

9. "Maa hi Humesha right hoti hain bhai!," said Shah Rukh Khan, when a netizen told him that his mother is excited for Jawan's release.

10. He was also asked about how he manages to remain 'calm' after they are 'mean, rude' to him. The actor concluded, "People are people everyone has their beliefs….but one has to stay with one’s own beliefs and positivity. Be an individual with your own thoughts."

