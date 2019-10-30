Asin shares pictures of daughter Arin’s aquatic-themed birthday party

‘Ghajini’ actress Asin is away from the limelight after marrying businessman Rahul Sharma in 2016. The couple are also blessed with a baby girl Arin. Asin shares adorable pictures with her lil one on social media. Recently Asin shared some enchanting pictures of her daughter's second birthday party.

Asin hosted a blue themed party for Arin, which is Arin’s favourite color. The top attraction of the birthday party was the aquatic theme birthday cake with all marine species posing happily on the two-tier cake.. Arin was looking pretty in her blue dress. Her ponytail and pretty little shoes complemented her overall pretty look.

Asin captioned the pictures as, ‘2 years �� #Happy2ndBirthdayArin #babysfavouriteblue #latergram’.