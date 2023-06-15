Ashish Vidyarthi Gives A Glimpse Of His Vacation With Second Wife Rupali Barua

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi on Thursday (June 15) dropped a happy picture with his wife Rupali Barua from their recent vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Ashish shared the picture which he captioned, "Thank you dear Dosst, for your love and wishes...Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi. Thank you Tintin for this beautiful capture!"

In the picture, the newlywed couple is seen sitting on a bus in casual outfits. They are all smiles as they pose for the camera.

Soon after the veteran actor shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

"Cutest," a user commented. Another user wrote, "God bless the beautiful couple." "God bless and all the happiness to both of you," a fan commented.

Ashish Vidyarthi's second wedding

Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua at the age of 58. Reportedly, the marriage took place on May 25 in Kolkata and was an intimate ceremony.

An entrepreneur, Rupali hails from Guwahati and is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata, as per several reports.

Meanwhile, Ashish is popularly known for his negative roles in several hit Bollywood films such as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi,' and many more. He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' and in the web series 'Trial by Fire', which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ashish is quite active on his YouTube channel 'Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs', which has 1.39 million subscribers.

