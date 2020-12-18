As ‘Malang’ continues to trend on Netflix, Disha Patani ecstatic over response to her film

Mumbai: Disha Patani won hearts with her hot avatar in the action-thriller ‘Malang’, which also featured Aditya Roy Kapur. The film collected good numbers, when it released in February this year, and the movie started trending when it was re-released on a leading OTT platform.

“I’m extremely grateful for the love that the audience has given to ‘Malang’ and my character, Sara. It was an absolute treat to work with Mohit Suri sir. ‘Malang’ allowed me to explore myself as an actor and grow more. I am elated with the response the film is still garnering making it most popular action film digitally this year. We are inching closer towards 2021, but the love that the film has been getting constantly feels like the film just released yesterday,” Disha says.

Disha-Aditya’s chemistry was the highlight of the film portraying on the lens of living life to the fullest and overcoming your fears by facing them. The film also marked Luv Ranjan and Disha Patani's first collaboration together and the producer-actor duo gave a brilliant treat to the audience and we're looking forward for more!

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen next in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Radhe’, followed by ‘Ek Villain 2’, which reunites her with ‘Malang’ director Mohit Suri.