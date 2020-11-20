From Disha Patani to Tara Sutaria - B-town divas and their sexy ‘Biggini’ shoot

Last month, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, along with sisters Shagun, Evania and beau Mathias Boe, indulged in some viral meme fun while holidaying in Maldives.
Taapsee took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video that captures her dancing along with her sisters, on the beats of a track created by "Rasode main kaun tha" famed composer Yashraj Mukhate. The video also features Mathias.
The video, titled "#Biggini shoot" by Taapsee, is created out of a snippet from the third season of the reality show "Emotional Atyachar". The viral track starts with a conversation between the show's host Pravesh Rana and guest Poonam in which she pronounces "bikini" as "biggini".
Here are some more B-town starlets who posted their "Biggini" pictures from the Maldives.
Rakul Preet Singh
Actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a still from her exotic vacay posing in a dark green monokini. “Smell the sea, feel the sky, let your soul and spirit fly,” she captioned the post.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria jetted off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain to celebrate her 25th birthday. She shared a post donning a hot red bikini at the beach.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif is making the most of her work trip to Maldives, going by pictures of her day out at the beach that she has posted on social media. In the images, the actress is seen wearing a white sleeveless top with stripes in rainbow colours. In one image, she smiles at the camera with her hair catching the breeze.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani treated her fans with a stunning picture of herself from her beach vacation. The 'Baaghi 2,' actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself where she is seen sporting a red coloured bikini that had blue imprints on it, and another one with a turquoise strapless two piece.
Kajal Aggarwal
Actress Kajal Aggarwal went deep sea diving with husband Gautam Kitchlu during their honeymoon in Maldives. Kajal posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. While in one she is swimming underwater all by herself, in the other the actress is swimming with Gautam.
Elli AvrRam
Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam has been wooing her fans with her stunning pictures on social media lately.