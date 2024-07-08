Aryan Khan Gets Cosy With Mystery Girl At Party In Mumbai; Inside Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has reignited dating rumours with model Larissa Bonesi. Several videos of Aryan have surfaced on social media in which he is seen getting cosy with a mystery woman at a party. However, several users on Instagram and X believe that the woman is Larissa.

In the now-viral video, Aryan is seen grooving on the dance floor with a mystery woman. Not only that, it looks like he also kissed her on the cheeks and said something in her ears. A few people are spotted smoking near them.

It is not clear who the woman with Aryan in the video is. Take a look at the video here:

Reportedly, the luxe party in Mumbai was also attended by Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan among others.

Aryan prefers to stay away from the limelight, however, he often makes headlines because of his relationship status. A couple of months back, he was rumoured to be dating Brazilian model-actress Larissa Bonesi.

A video of Aryan and Larissa from an old party had also gone viral on the internet in which the two were seen spending some quality time together. In another video, the star kid was also seen smiling at his rumoured girlfriend as they conversed with a group of friends.

Check it out here:

A rare glimpse of Aryan Khan's happy mood ❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/zJn9AkHH9N — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) April 6, 2024

It was earlier reported that Larissa is quite close with the Khans, and in fact, she also follows all of them on social media. Aryan's sister Suhana too follows her back.

Larissa has been staying and working in India for quite some time now. She featured in the song, Subah Hone Na De, in the film Desi Boys, and she also starred in the film, Go Goa Gone. Recently, she grabbed eyeballs after she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan in a commercial.