Larissa Bonesi Drops Photo With Mystery Man & Netizens Are Convinced It's Aryan Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, Aryan Khan, who prefers to stay away from the limelight, was all over the news of late, courtesy, his alleged relationship with Brazilian model-actress Larissa Bonesi. And now, adding further fuel to the fire, the actress dropped a picture on her social media with a mystery man, making fans wonder if the rumours were indeed true.

On Wednesday, Larissa took to her Instagram stories to share a picture clicked inside an airplane, in which she can be seen sipping coffee with a man sitting next to her. While she did not reveal the face of her travel partner, she teased her followers by casually dropping a picture of his hand next to hers.

"So, this confirms the rumours," a netizen wrote on Reddit, while another stated, "He got his bf debut".

Recently, a video of Aryan and Larissa from an old party went viral on the internet in which the two were seen spending some quality time together. In another video, the starkid was also seen smiling at his rumoured girlfriend as they conversed with a group of friends.

A rare glimpse of Aryan Khan's happy mood ❤🥺 pic.twitter.com/zJn9AkHH9N — Riyaz (@RiyazSrkian) April 6, 2024

Internet sleuths found out that Larissa is quite close with the Khans, and in fact, she also follows all of them on social media. Aryan's sister Suhana too follows her back.

Larissa has been staying and working in India for quite some time now. She featured in the song, Subah Hone Na De, in the film Desi Boys, and she also starred in the film, Go Goa Gone. Recently, she grabbed eyeballs after she shared the screen with Varun Dhawan in a commercial.